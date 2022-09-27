British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Declares Dividend of GBX 54.45

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.66) per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BATS traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,398.50 ($41.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,423,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £76.45 billion and a PE ratio of 1,446.81. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,645 ($44.04). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,411.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,390.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BATS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,031.11 ($48.71).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

