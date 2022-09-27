Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.75. 1,738,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,317. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $456.51 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $188.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $30,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
