Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.75. 1,738,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,317. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $456.51 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $188.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $30,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

