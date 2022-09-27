Broderick Brian C Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Broderick Brian C increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 2.0% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.23. 108,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,404. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.10 and its 200-day moving average is $188.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.