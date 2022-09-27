Broderick Brian C Cuts Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Broderick Brian C lessened its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises 3.4% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
NSRGY traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $107.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,882. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.82. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $106.67 and a 12 month high of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
