Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 305.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,040 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Bunge by 100.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE BG traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.36.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

