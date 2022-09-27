BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $14,550.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,532,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $14,600.00.

On Monday, September 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $15,050.00.

On Friday, September 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $14,950.00.

On Monday, September 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $15,250.00.

On Friday, September 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $15,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $14,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $15,300.00.

On Monday, August 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $14,600.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BFI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth $834,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

