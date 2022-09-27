C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 42660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Specifically, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,043,882.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,043,882.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,663 in the last 90 days. 38.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

C3.ai Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 85.25%. The business had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in C3.ai by 755.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

