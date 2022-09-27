Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 106 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises 0.5% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

AWK stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,978. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

