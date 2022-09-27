Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,621 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 464.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. 19,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,147. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $30.78.

