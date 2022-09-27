Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $366,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $41,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of USB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.97. 376,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,367,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

