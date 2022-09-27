Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $636,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.5 %

BAC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,429,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.