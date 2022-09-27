Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 12,379 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.35. The company had a trading volume of 299,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,550. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

