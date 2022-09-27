Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for 0.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Aflac stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.66. 60,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,108. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.