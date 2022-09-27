Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.56.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $509.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $567.11 and a 200-day moving average of $558.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

