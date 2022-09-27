Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is Somerville Kurt F’s 7th Largest Position

Somerville Kurt F decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 3.8% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $20,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after acquiring an additional 109,369 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 251,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,844,000 after acquiring an additional 112,274 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,797. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $106.61 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

