Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up about 3.7% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $12,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,082 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.85. 88,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,797. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $106.61 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.62.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

