Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J lessened its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 3.8% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $36,542,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.25. 67,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,797. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $106.61 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

