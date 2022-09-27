Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 202,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,292,180 shares.The stock last traded at $45.70 and had previously closed at $44.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 25.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

