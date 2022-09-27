Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,838 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 2.7% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $29,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,728 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 88,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,719. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.