Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Carbios SAS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS COOSF remained flat at $24.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 480. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. Carbios SAS has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $47.88.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

