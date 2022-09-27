Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.25 at Raymond James

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Carbon Streaming from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial began coverage on Carbon Streaming in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Carbon Streaming Price Performance

Shares of OFSTF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,047. Carbon Streaming has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a market cap of $112.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -88.73.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.