Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Carlyle Secured Lending has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Carlyle Secured Lending has a payout ratio of 79.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. Carlyle Secured Lending has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 65.03%. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. Analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,146.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 313,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 20,097 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth about $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.