Carnival Co. & (CCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect Carnival Co. & to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Carnival Co. & Stock Up 4.9 %
Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $27.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.