Carnival Co. & (CCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect Carnival Co. & to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 4.9 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

