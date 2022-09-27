Cartesi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.38 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC on exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $138.40 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

