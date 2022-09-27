Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,900 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the August 31st total of 1,076,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 692.3 days.

CADNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

OTCMKTS:CADNF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. 3,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. Cascades has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

