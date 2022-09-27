Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after acquiring an additional 106,731 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $161.18. The company had a trading volume of 160,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.73 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.76 and a 200 day moving average of $200.05. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.