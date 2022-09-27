Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 41.6% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.8% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 48,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CAT traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $161.64. 115,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,274. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.73 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.