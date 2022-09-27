CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.40

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 300882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000.

(Get Rating)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.