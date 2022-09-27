CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Down 80.8% in September

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the August 31st total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance

Shares of CDHSF stock remained flat at $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

