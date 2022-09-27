CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Down 80.8% in September

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the August 31st total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance
Shares of CDHSF stock remained flat at $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.
About CDL Hospitality Trusts
