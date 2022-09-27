CELEBPLUS One Day Volume Reaches $1.92 Million (CELEB)

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. CELEBPLUS has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $1.92 million worth of CELEBPLUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CELEBPLUS has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One CELEBPLUS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CELEBPLUS alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010959 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00156468 BTC.

About CELEBPLUS

CELEBPLUS’s genesis date was June 24th, 2020. CELEBPLUS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,833,332 coins. CELEBPLUS’s official website is celpl.io.

Buying and Selling CELEBPLUS

According to CryptoCompare, “Celeb Plus aims at a decentralized platform that enables reasonable consensus on rewards by directly connecting the members of the ecosystem, brands and celebs, through the blockchain technology and maximizes the efficiency to allow for reasonable spending of advertising expenses by recording activity data on the blocks and measuring contributions of each actor based on the credible data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CELEBPLUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CELEBPLUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CELEBPLUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CELEBPLUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CELEBPLUS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.