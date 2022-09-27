Celo Dollar Market Capitalization Tops $51.69 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $51.69 million and $514,076.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,099.03 or 1.00011078 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00059736 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064691 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 51,859,054 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

