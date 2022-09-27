Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) Shares to Split on Thursday, September 29th

Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 29th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, September 29th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 29th.
Cemtrex Stock Performance
CETXP opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97.
Cemtrex Company Profile
