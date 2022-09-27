Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) to Issue $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
NYSE:CSR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.16. The company had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,714. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $66.56 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Centerspace by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,294,000 after buying an additional 37,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,066,000 after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
