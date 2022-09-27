Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a 70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of EBR opened at $8.36 on Friday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

