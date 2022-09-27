Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.53

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.53 and last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.37 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 145,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.7% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.