Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 115.75 ($1.40).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNA. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.17) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 77.04 ($0.93) on Thursday. Centrica has a 1-year low of GBX 54.96 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.88 ($1.13). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of £4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

In other news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,931.16 ($2,333.45). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,407 shares of company stock valued at $606,570.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

