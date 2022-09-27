Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
Centuria Industrial REIT Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47.
Insider Activity
In other Centuria Industrial REIT news, insider Roger Dobson bought 20,000 shares of Centuria Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.01 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of A$60,200.00 ($42,097.90).
About Centuria Industrial REIT
CIP is Australia's largest domestic pure play industrial REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX 200 Index. CIP's portfolio of high-quality industrial assets is situated in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia and is underpinned by a quality and diverse tenant base. CIP is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and an opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high quality Australian industrial assets.
See Also
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.