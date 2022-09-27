CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Up 5.7%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.39 and last traded at $95.50. Approximately 90,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,802,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.36.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

