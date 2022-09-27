ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,089,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,344 shares during the period. ChampionX makes up 4.7% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $61,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 113.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 218.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 87.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of CHX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.49. 33,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,759. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.62.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $932.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

