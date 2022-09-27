Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:CQE)

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.66.
About Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT
