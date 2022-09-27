Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Update

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, an increase of 493.5% from the August 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE CMCM traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,275. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.15. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Featured Stories

