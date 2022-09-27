Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Chemed by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 727.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,901,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $449.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.51. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $481.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.60.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.45%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

