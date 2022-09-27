China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:CIADY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,892. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.82.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

About China Mengniu Dairy

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.