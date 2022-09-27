Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,730 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 7.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 16,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.49. 2,003,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,011,592. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

