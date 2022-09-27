Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 514 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.17. 120,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,382. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $291.49 and a one year high of $369.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.59.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

