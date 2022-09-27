Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.79. 553,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,429,812. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $247.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

