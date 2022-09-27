Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,082,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

