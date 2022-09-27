Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 182 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.75. 136,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,735,907. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

