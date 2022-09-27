Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.36. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 2,179 shares trading hands.

CCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 86,951 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 52,589 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1,335.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,926,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 3,652,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

