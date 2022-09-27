Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up to $22.47

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.47, but opened at $23.50. Clear Secure shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 372 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Clear Secure Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 611.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.
Clear Secure Company Profile
Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.
See Also
