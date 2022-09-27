Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up to $22.47

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.47, but opened at $23.50. Clear Secure shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 372 shares changing hands.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 39,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $1,193,008.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Clear Secure news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 201,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,718,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 39,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $1,193,008.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 392,701 shares of company stock worth $11,359,041 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 611.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

